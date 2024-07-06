Mission Wealth Management LP Has $587,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after buying an additional 194,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 1,277,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,646. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

