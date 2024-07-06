Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $453.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

