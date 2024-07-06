Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $1.86 Million in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.78. 420,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.