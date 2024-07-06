Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 13,452 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 225.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

ONEQ traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $72.35. 200,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $72.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

