Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 644 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 1,863,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,127. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.