Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 82 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 95.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.67. 712,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

