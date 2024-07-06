Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 936 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. 1,551,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

