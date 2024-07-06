Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 4,813,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

