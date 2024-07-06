Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 176 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $912.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $924.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

