Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 34 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTD traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,346.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,412.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,298.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

