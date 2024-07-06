MOG Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.61 Million (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MOG Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $608.38 million and $26.61 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOG Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000139 USD and is up 9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $41,105,237.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.