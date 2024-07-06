monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $270.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.24.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.23, a P/E/G ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $249.10.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 803.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

