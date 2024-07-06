Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $65,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,559,000 after acquiring an additional 387,242 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

