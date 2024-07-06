Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $178.21 million and $4.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00047047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,373,566 coins and its circulating supply is 882,909,862 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.