Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research firms recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

MSDL opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $47,035,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

