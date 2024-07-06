Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

MS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

