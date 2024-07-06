MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.51 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,755,220,549 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
