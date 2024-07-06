MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $16,571,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 50.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

