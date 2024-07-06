Multibit Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Multibit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multibit has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a market cap of $29.01 million and $7.12 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multibit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02892565 USD and is down -23.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $7,776,216.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.