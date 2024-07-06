Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $107.06 million and $1.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,139.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00579573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00112128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00271116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

