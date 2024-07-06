Nano (XNO) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Nano has a market cap of $100.31 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00574312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00111693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00277582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

