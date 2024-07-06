National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Bank by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 100,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of National Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

