NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.79

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00008219 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and approximately $188.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,164,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,980,408 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.42845785 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $365,653,544.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

