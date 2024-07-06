NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $206.42 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.23 billion and approximately $206.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00008243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,071,557 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

