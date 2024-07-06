Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

