Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.34 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $448.39 million and $13.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,190,236,362 coins and its circulating supply is 44,505,637,079 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

