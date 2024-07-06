NetMind Token Price Reaches $4.63 on Major Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00007985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $172.70 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,276,463 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.09927632 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,955,583.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

