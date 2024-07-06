New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $7.40 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 486,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $120,458,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

CEF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 503,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,048. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

