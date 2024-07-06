New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 670,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 476,204 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,213. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.