NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.