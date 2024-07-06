Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.70. The stock has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

