NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,849,766 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.85% of NovoCure worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 1,149,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.