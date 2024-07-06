Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.30. 753,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

