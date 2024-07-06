Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 218.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Prologis by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,741,000 after acquiring an additional 475,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.46. 2,252,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.21. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.