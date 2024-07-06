Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $582,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.84. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

