Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. 1,278,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day moving average is $331.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $378.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

