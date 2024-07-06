Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $16.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $566.09 million and $16.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08189734 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $22,405,116.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

