Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

In related news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

