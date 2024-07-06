Orbit Chain Market Cap Achieves $3.29 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $142,550.86 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.