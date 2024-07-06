O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,143.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,116.93.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,026.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,035.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

