OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $45.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

