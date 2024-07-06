Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $88,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 2,027,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

