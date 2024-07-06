Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 1,235,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

