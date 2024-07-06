Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

