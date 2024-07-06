Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

