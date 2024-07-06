Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,481 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. 1,347,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

