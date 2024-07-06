Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.41. The company had a trading volume of 215,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

