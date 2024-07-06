Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

