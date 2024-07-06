PARSIQ Price Hits $0.0740 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $873,658.79 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

