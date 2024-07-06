Parthenon LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

